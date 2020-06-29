Two people die in two weekend shootings in Des Moines

Authorities say two people were shot to death in separate incidents in Iowa’s capitol city over the weekend.

Des Moines police say the body of 41-year-old Michael Thurman of Keokuk was found Saturday night along a roadside in an industrial area near the Titan Tire factory.

A suspect in that case, 27-year-old Andrew Hall of Des Moines, is charged with robbery and murder.

In the second shooting early Sunday, police were called to a Des Moines bar called Karma to help break up a crowd of 500 people.

Two women were shot and wounded and 29-year-old Sir William Beckish of Des Moines was shot and killed.

The Polk County Sheriff says 35-year-old Gordon Johnson of Des Moines is charged with reckless use of a firearm though it’s still unclear if he shot any of the victims.