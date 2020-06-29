Two-week suspension for Sioux Rapids police chief over social media post

The Sioux Rapids City Council has decided on disciplinary action for their Chief of Police over a comment he made on social media.

Chief Tim Porter posted a comment on an image of a truck attempting to drive through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Des Moines. It read: “Hit the Gas and Hang on over the speed bumps.” Porter later apologized for the post, saying it was made on the wrong post.

After a closed session tonight, the city council decided on two weeks suspension without pay and to have the council and Porter take a sensitivity course.

(Reporting by Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)