2020 Midwest Old Threshers Reunion cancelled

For the first time in 69 years, there will not be a Midwest Old Threshers Reunion in Mount Pleasant.

The Midwest Old Settlers and Threshers board of directors has decided to cancel the event, held for five days every year, always ending on Labor Day. The Reunion draws thousands of people from all over the United States and around the world. Terry McWilliams, the C-E-O and administrator, says the health implications of holding the Reunion could have had a far reaching impact.

“The safety and the health and the well-being of our visitors, our volunteers — all of that played a key factor in making this decision,” McWilliams says. “We waited as long as we could…Every day things changed — the loss of key volunteers, the loss of community civic groups doing their support because people are scared — and that has an impact.”

McWilliams says expense estimates were going up and up every day as they navigated through necessary health precautions they’d have to take to hold the event. Plans are now focused the 2021 Old Threshers Reunion.

(Reporting by Theresa Rose, KILJ, Mount Pleasant)