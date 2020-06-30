Judge temporarily blocks 24-hour waiting period for abortions

A district court judge has temporarily blocked a new abortion restriction Governor Reynolds approved Monday from going into effect tomorrow. The law that’s on hold would require women to attend an additional appointment at least 24 hours before terminating a pregnancy.

“I believe in this piece of legislation,” Reynolds said today during a news conference at a Steamboat Rock ethanol plant. “I want to thank the legislature for passing it and sending it to my desk and we’re going to work vigorously to defend it with the assistance of the attorney general’s office so we’re of course hopeful that we can do everything we can to protect lives.”

In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for abortions was unconstitutional, but Republicans in the legislature are hoping the new majority Reynolds has appointed to the court will overturn that precedent. Planned Parenthood argues the new law is an attempt to shame women and requiring a visit to a health center at least 24 hours prior to an abortion is medically unnecessary.