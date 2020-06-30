Senator Grassley tweets on Fox News, president’s reelection issues

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s recent tweets accuse Fox News of failing President Trump and recommend someone in the Oval Office read a Wall Street Journal editorial to Trump, which suggests why he may lose in November.

One media outlet calls the tweets a call for an “intervention” at the White House, but Grassley says that’s not accurate. “I want President Trump reelected and we’ve got to do everything we can,” Grassley says. “This is the first day of the rest of the campaign and we can’t lose any opportunities, the extent to which people aren’t focused, then I want to bring attention to it.”

Grassley, a Republican, criticized Fox News after a town hall meeting in which the president was asked about his goals for a second term, but his answer strayed. According to Grassley, Fox’s Sean Hannity should have steered Trump back to speaking about his goals.

“I want to bring attention to the fact that this election is about the future, not about the past,” Grassley says. “The president has probably done more than any president that I can recall on the principle that if you run on a platform, you ought to stand on that platform.”

Too many candidates, Grassley says, forget their campaign promises once they win office. “One thing unique about this president is that he promised things in the campaign, and in several ways, a lot of them were successful,” Grassley says. “And when Congress doesn’t work with him, he finds ways to do them through executive order.”

One of the planks in Trump’s campaign platform was to do away with NAFTA, and as of Wednesday, that trade agreement will be revoked — what Grassley says is a “promise kept.” The Wall Street Journal editorial said Trump faces a “historic repudiation” at the ballot box without significant changes, adding, Trump had done little to present a vision for his next four years in office.

Grassley’s tweet reads: “Will somebody with access to the Oval Office read the WSJ editorial ‘The Trump Referendum’ to President Trump. We won’t have more good SCOTUS justices or the best economy in 50 years like we have had if he doesn’t follow that advice.”