Vandals do thousands of dollars in damage to Waterloo cemetery

Waterloo police are investigating vandalism at one of the city’s oldest cemeteries.

Nearly 50 headstones were defaced or toppled at the historic Elmwood Cemetery sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Elmwood Cemetery Association estimate damage at more than $10,000.

Much of the vandalism was done in the oldest section of the cemetery. One of the markers damaged was at the grave of Black Hawk County pioneers George W. and Mary Melrose Hanna. In 1845, they built the first house in what would later become the City of Waterloo.

It will likely be weeks before the damage is repaired. No arrests have been made.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)