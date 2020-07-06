Sioux City hotel, closed since 1976, schedules reopening next month

A long-shuttered Sioux City hotel will reopen in August and reservations are already being taken for its luxury apartments.

The Warrior Hotel and the adjacent Davidson Building will be an Autograph Collection by Marriott hotel with 148 rooms.

Alex Cherubin, with Restoration Iowa, says demand is down for hotel rooms because of the pandemic, so only the 92-room Warrior side of the property will open initially.

“We moved almost all of our teams from the Davidson over to the Warrior,” Cherubin says, “and because of that, the Davidson will open about a month after the Warrior will.”

The Warrior Hotel will reopen on August 27th and people who want to rent one of the 22 luxury apartments in the Davidson Building won’t be able to move in until mid-to-late September. Cherubin says people have already been putting down deposits to secure apartments, but several remain.

He says renters will be able to use all of the Warrior’s amenities. “You would have access to the pool and the fitness center and the sauna as well,” he says. “You’d be able to just walk over without going outside and access the bowling alley, the bar, the restaurant, the salon.”

The 10-story downtown Warrior Hotel was built in 1930 and closed in 1976. It’s been vacant ever since.

Story & photos by Katie Peikes, Iowa Public Radio