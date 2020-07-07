Decorah couple survive plane crash in Minnesota

The FAA is investigating a single-engine plane crash near a Minnesota airport involving a Winneshiek County couple.

The pilot, 73-year-old Richard Zahasky of Decorah, and his 68-year-old wife Roseann Zahasky were treated for minor injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

Authorities say the plane had been heading back to Iowa and had engine problems. Zahasky attempted to land at the Eveleth-Virginia municipal airport in northeast Minnesota when it crashed.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)