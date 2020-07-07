First state prisoner death related to COVID-19 reported

The Iowa Department of Corrections is reporting the first coronavirus-related death of a prison inmate.

Inmate Ray Allen Van Lengen died at the University of Iowa Hospitals Monday from what a review by the Johnson County Medical Examiner says are complications “likely related to COVID-19” and multiple pre-existing medical conditions.

Van Lengen had been taken to Iowa City from the prison in Fort Dodge after his condition got worse. The 71-year-old Vanlengen entered prison in December of 1995 to serve a 100-year sentence on four convictions of second-degree sexual abuse from Black Hawk County.

No autopsy is planned.