Kossuth County ‘show and go’ for 4H, FFA livestock projects

Some county fairs in Iowa have completely cancelled due to the pandemic, but a few are still having events for 4H and FFA members. Chyann Koppen, the ISU Extension Service Youth coordinator for Kossuth County, says they’re planning a “show and go” event for cattle, pigs, sheep and other livestock projects.

“I know it’s going to look a little bit different than we’re used to, but I still think this will be a good option for all of our 4H and FFA families,” she says.

Kids will bring their livestock into the show ring, but no one else will be permitted to sit or stand and watch the competition.

“Animals will come in the same day, have their show and then they will leave after the show, so they will not stay on the fairgrounds,” Koppen says. “This does exclude beef and swine. The weigh-ins for those animals will take place the evening before the show and they will have the option to stay overnight for one night only if they wish or they can take their animals home and show off their trailer the next day.”

4Hers with other projects like cooking or furniture restoration — drop off their projects at the Kossuth County fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 29th and the projects will be judged the next day. In normal circumstances, the judges talk with the 4-Hers about their projects before awarding ribbons. Koppen says they’re making plans for an online style show for the county’s 4-Hers to model the clothes they’ve sewn. Koppen cautions that all these plans could change if COVID-19 circumstances change in Kossuth County.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)