Marble Beach reopens in Okoboji after $3.2 million renovation

The largest campground in the Iowa Great Lakes reopened last week after being closed two years for renovations. Manager Frank Rickerl says the main upgrade at Marble Beach State Recreation Area was to the campsites themselves.

“Originally had 223 and we went down to 122 to give them better spacing and more size because we see the trend in outdoor recreation,” he says. “Campers are just getting bigger and bigger.”

50 amp hook-ups were installed for campers that use more electricity and the shower facilities were updated. Marble Beach was also relocated to the north end of the campground. The upgrades cost $3.2 million.

(Reporting by Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)