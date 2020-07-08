Dubuque woman given probation in scam of nursing home resident

The manager of an eastern Iowa senior apartment complex is sentenced to five years probation for defrauding an elderly and disabled nursing home resident.

Fifty-nine-year-old Janice Kay Schultz of Dubuque admitted in a plea agreement to a charge of wire fraud, that she met the victim at the apartment complex she managed and then got her to sign a power of attorney in 2011. Schultz then used the power of attorney to take the woman’s money for her own use — which included buying Green Bay Packer football tickets and $24,000 in gift certificates.

The victim eventually had no money left and had to go on Medicaid. Schultz was fined $2,000 and ordered to make nearly $60,000 in restitution to the victim’s estate and to repay $5,000 in court-appointed attorney fees.