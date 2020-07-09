Appeal of Dakota Access pipeline shutdown order

The company that runs the Dakota Access oil pipeline is appealing a federal judge’s order that the pipeline be shut down.

On Monday, the judge gave Energy Transfer Partners 30 days to shut down the pipeline that carries North Dakota oil. The pipeline runs 350 miles through Iowa on its way to Illinois. Yesterday, the company said the pipeline can’t be shut down and drained by August 5th, that the process will take 90 days. The company argued a shut down will have serious consequences on a large number of “innocent actors” and it’s seeking a delay of the shut down order until the appeal is decided.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has sued to get the pipeline’s federal permit rescinded. The federal judge on the case ruled the shutdown was needed, so an environmental review of a section of the pipeline could be conducted. The pipeline has been operating since June of 2017.