Big Ten schedule decision will end 2020 Iowa-Iowa State football game

For the first time since 1976, there will be no Iowa-Iowa State football game.

The Big Ten announced it will be moving to a conference only schedule for football and other fall sports. That would force the cancelation of the Cyclone-Hawkeye game set to be played in Iowa City on September 12th.

University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta issued this statement:

“We fully support the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference, knowing that the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is the top priority. The past few months have entailed numerous conversations between my conference colleagues, Commissioner Warren and our Big Ten presidents, as we have worked to navigate the challenges associated with this pandemic. The uncertainties have been difficult on our student-athletes and coaches and I appreciate their continued understanding of the situation. I am grateful for our fans who are also waiting for direction. While many uncertainties still exist, today’s decision will provide the greatest amount of flexibility as we move forward.”

The schedule change also means Iowa’s September 5th opener at home against UNI will be canceled as will a third home game against Northern Illinois.