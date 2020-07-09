Initial unemployment claims up, total claims down last week in Iowa

The number of Iowans filing a first-time unemployment claim jumped 28 percent last week. At the same time, the total number of Iowans getting unemployment benefits fell by five percent.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, nearly 10,700 people who had a job in Iowa filed an initial claim for unemployment last week. Over half of those who filed for unemployment were self-employed, independent contractors or working in manufacturing.

The state paid out nearly $32 million in unemployment benefits to about 135,000 out-of-work Iowans last week.