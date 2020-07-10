3 a.m. rescue in southwest Iowa’s East Nishnabotna River

A man’s body was recovered from the East Nishnabotna River in southwest Iowa early Thursday.

Numerous local agencies responded to the call shortly before 1:15 a.m. from a 44-year-old woman who had been floating on the river with a 53-year-old man since eight o’clock Wednesday evening. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the woman told a Page County dispatcher the man was unresponsive. Through the phone calls, Palmer says authorities determined the two were located between bridges on the river, north of Essex.

Rescue operations were hampered by a lack of accessibility, as there was no boat access within several miles. Both subjects were finally rescued at around 3 a.m. The man was found dead. The incident is still under investigation. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

(Reporting by Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)