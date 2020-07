A family member has confirmed that a missing former Wartburg College music instructor who left a Waterloo care facility Monday has been found alive in Waterloo.

Searchers have been looking for 46-year-old Michael Jensen since he left Ravenwood Specialty Care through a window Monday.

Jensen’s wife, Jen, says her husband was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2012, and has had diminished capacity since 2016.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)