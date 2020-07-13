Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after hit-and-run wreck in Denison

Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run accident in Denison.

The wreck happened shortly before 7:30 Sunday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol’s accident report, a motorcyclist was driving north at a high rate of speed. An unidentified sedan turned onto the street and the motorcycle hit the back of the car.

The motorcyclist is identified by the State Patrol as a 37-year-old Denison resident. He was airlifted to an Omaha hospital.

(By Tanner Bickford, KDSN, Denison)