Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 7/13/20

Class 4A (final poll)
1. Johnston (19-3)
2. Ankeny (17-7)
3. Urbandale (15-9)
4. Dubuque Hempstead (11-1)
5. Sioux City East (15-3)
6. Southeast Polk (14-10)
7. Waukee (12-12)
8. Ankeny Centennial (13-11)
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-5)
10. Iowa City Liberty (9-5)
Class 3A (final poll)
1. Davenport Assumption (16-3)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-2)
3. Central DeWitt (15-4)
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (13-2)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-4)
6. Gilbert (18-2)
7. Sioux City Heelan (12-3)
8. Winterset (12-3)
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (12-4)
10. MOC-Floyd Valley (14-2)