Dubuque murder suspect arrested in Michigan

U.S. Marshals in Michigan have arrested an Iowan wanted for a murder in Dubuque.

Security camera video showed 25-year-old Curtis R Smothers, Junior being shot in the chest on July 2nd during a fight in Dubuque. Police issued a warrant for 25-year-old Deonte Ellison the same day.

Ellison was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Michigan State Police on Tuesday morning as he left a house in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Ellison faces both a first degree murder charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.