Current JC Penney bankruptcy plan keeps 9 Iowa stores open

Going-out-of-business sales are underway at JCPenney stores in Carroll and Marshalltown and the company announced today it will shed a thousand jobs, mostly from its corporate office in Texas.

JCPenney filed for bankruptcy in May and announced then that it would close 152 stores. The company operates 11 stores in Iowa, nine of which will remain open under its current reorganization plan.

Those nine stores are in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Dubuque, Sioux City, Spencer and West Des Moines.