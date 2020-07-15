Lawsuit filed to block new Iowa law on absentee ballot requests

The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa and a group called “Majority Forward” have filed a lawsuit that seeks to block a new state law on how county election officials handle absentee ballots requests.

Under current practice, county auditors may use voter registration records to correct or fill in the voter registration numbers on absentee ballot request forms from an eligible voter. The new law says county officials must call, email or write the voter a letter to get the correct information.

Republicans who support the change say it ensures the right person gets a ballot in the mail. The groups filing the lawsuit argue it increases the risk a voter won’t get a ballot back in time for the election.

Majority Forward, the non-profit that filed the lawsuit with LULAC of Iowa, is affiliated with the Senate Majority PAC that’s spending money to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate.