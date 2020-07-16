Better Business Bureau warns of storm scams

More severe weather rolled across central Iowa this week, bringing large hail and high winds that damaged countless vehicles and homes.

Bao Vang, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, is warning homeowners about storm chasers who try to take advantage of those who have been impacted by natural disasters. Vang says, “Some of these scammers may lack proper licensing or offer quick fixes or make big promises that they are unable to deliver.”

Resist high-pressure sales tactics, she says, and if you have storm damage, it’s a good idea to get three estimates for comparison.

“Contact your insurance company, ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements,” Vang says. “Save all your receipts, including those for food, temporary lodging and other expenses that may be covered under your policy.”

Also, beware of door-to-door sales pitches. Vang recommends you do research online at bbb.org to find out if a company is reputable before you sign anything.