Unemployment rate drops in June

Iowa Workforce Development says the unemployment rate dropped two points to 8% in June.

IWD’s director says that is a positive sign as businesses reopen following shut downs for the pandemic. The unemployment rate one year ago was 2.7%. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped in June to 11.1%

The number of unemployed Iowans dropped to 131,200 in June from 173,000 in May. The current estimate is 84,000 higher than the level of 47,200 one year ago.

The total number of working Iowans dropped to 1,508,300 in June. This figure was 12,900 less than May and 179,800 lower than one year ago.