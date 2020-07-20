Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

A 19-year-old Council Bluffs man will spend time in prison for possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa says Tate Pilger was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution for possessing child pornography. The charges against Pilger came after a report by Facebook that Pilger has uploaded child porn via Facebook Messenger.

Police got a search warrant and officers seized his computer and a forensic analysis revealed Pilger possessed numerous images and videos of child pornography.