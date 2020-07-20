Mike Rose on Butkus Award Watch List

Iowa State junior linebacker Mike Rose is a member of the Butkus Award Watch List, announced today by the Butkus Foundation.

The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation’s best linebacker.

Rose, who has started all 26 games in his career, was named honorable mention All-Big 12 for the second-straight season in 2019, racking up 77 tackles and leading the team in TFL with 9.5 to rank in the top-20 in the Big 12 in both categories.

Rose also had 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one interception in 2019.

The Brecksville, Ohio, native enters his junior season with 152 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception in his career.