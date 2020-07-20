Visitor bans returning for Des Moines area hospitals

The hospitals in Iowa’s largest metro area will again restrict visitors starting Tuesday.

The Polk County Health Department says due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases, especially in Polk and Dallas counties, the Des Moines metro area hospitals will stop allowing any visitors, with just a few exceptions, like if the patient is under 18, in maternity care, is suffering from delirium, or is imminently dying.

The latest visitor ban covers Broadlawns, MercyOne Des Moines and West Des Moines Medical Centers and UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. Officials say they understand the restrictions may be difficult, but they’re in the best interest of hospitalized patients and staff.