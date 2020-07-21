Man dies in grain bin accident near Le Mars

A 65-year-old man died in a grain bin accident east of Le Mars around 10 this morning.

Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the individual had safety measures in place, but was still pulled into the corn when the crust had broke.

The body of the victim was recovered about an hour after rescuers arrived as they needed to empty the corn that was being stored in the grain bin to assist with the recovery efforts.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending family notifications.

(Story and photo by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)