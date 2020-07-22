Construction worker struck and killed on Highway 18 near Boyden

An Iowa DOT worker was killed in northwest Iowa Tuesday morning in an accident on Highway 18 near Boyden.

Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that 64-year-old Lynn Roder of Ashton was standing in the westbound lane with a traffic sign signaling for westbound traffic to stop ahead of a road construction area when he was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 94-year-old William Plantage of Sheldon who was driving westbound.

Plantage struck Roder on the roadway. Roder was transported by the Boyden Ambulance to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries. Plantage’s vehicle sustained approximately $4,000 in damage.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)