Waterloo teen dies after being shot

Waterloo police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead.

Authorities say 15-year-old Cortez Harrison had multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive when he showed up at a local hospital. Harrison died a short time after arriving at the hospital. According to Waterloo police, officers were dispatched to an east side neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of shots fired in the area.

Investigators confirmed the shooting occurred in an alley, where they found several spent shell casings. Police determined at least one home was struck by a bullet. They are asking for the public’s help in solving the homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting should Waterloo police at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-855-300-TIPS (8477).

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)