Drake Relays officially postponed

The 111th Drake Relays has officially been postponed to April 2021.

The event was first postponed March 18 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. In the ensuing months, Drake Relays Director Blake Boldons, in conjunction with local public officials and track & field governing bodies, worked to explore and plan for the potential of a 2020 event.

“Our entire staff has worked diligently to explore every possibility of hosting our events in 2020,” Boldon said. “The process has been challenging and the outcome is not what we desired. However, we have been reassured by the incredible show of support we’ve received from fans, coaches and athletes from Iowa, the nation and around the world. This support has been greatly appreciated. We want to share a special thank you to our partners at Mediacom, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Catch Des Moines and USATF, and all ticketholders, Baton Club members, our track and field officials and leaders at the City of Des Moines and Polk County. With the collaboration of those organizations and our passionate supporters, we look forward to the future of the Drake Relays presented by Xtream.”

In addition to the postponement of the 111th Drake Relays, Boldon announced that the Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races will be contested as virtual events in September and October.