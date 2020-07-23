Federal grants from two programs going out for criminal justice programs

The Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) is sending out money from two federal grant programs.
ODCP Director Dale Woolery says one program involves money from the coronavirus emergency funding. “It’s a new grant program and its intending to address evolving needs from the evolving pandemic,” Woolery explains. “In this case in Iowa we are applying these funds in particular to helping shore up response in the justice system.”
The program is sending out nearly two-and-a-half million dollars to 26 agencies. “A lot of it is technology-driven. Many of these grants are going to support technology solutions or systems — like case management, connectivity between places like jails and courtrooms, and even hospitals basically to help remotely manage resources and the provision of services,” according to Woolery.
He says the need for these types of resources increased as the pandemic hit. “So, it’s a lot about logistics in situations or circumstances where we have to operate remotely. Like a lot of entities — those in the justice system are having to adapt as well,” Woolery says. Some of the examples of the projects are: county-wide mobile networking for law enforcement agencies and county attorneys; a cloud-based case management system for 19 county attorney offices, in coordination with the Iowa Association of Counties; connectivity between jails and electronic health records; remote court/jail connections.
The other money comes from the yearly Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. “Those federal dollars go out mainly to local jurisdictions to support drug and crime prevention, treatment intervention and enforcement efforts,” Woolery says. He says the money can help fund a variety of services.
“Drug enforcement task forces, drug courts, mental health courts, community crime prevention coalitions. And other projects that would either fit the prevention, treatment, intervention or enforcement category,” he says. These grants total nearly two million dollars and require a match from the agency that is receiving them.
Here are the recipients of the JAG grants:
Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement DNE Task Force $190,895
Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office Multijurisdictional Drug Law Enforcement Task Force $63,300
Seventh Judicial Dist. Dept. Corr Services Scott County Mental Health Court $34,000
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, (MINE) $325,374
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force $82,000
Waterloo Police Department Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force $188,000
Iowa City Police Department Multi-Agency Drug Task Force $100,000
Council Bluffs Police Department Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force $72,000
Seventh Judicial Dist. Dept. Corr Services Gateway Action Plan Diversion Program $52,000
Burlington Police Department Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force (SEINT) $38,600
Partnerships in Prevention Science Institute – ISU Improving Coaching Capacity of National Guard Counterdrug Civil Operations Program $21,285
Centerville Police Department South Central Iowa Drug Task Force $15,000
Ottumwa, City of Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force $100,000
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Scott County Special Operations Task Force $59,000
Sioux City Police Department Tri-State Drug Task Force $94,500
Mason City Police Department North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force $51,000
Mills County Public Health Not Alone Youth Mentoring Program $13,200
Story County Sheriff’s Office Central Iowa Drug Task Force $35,200
Decorah, City of Northeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force $11,000
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Partnership to End ENDS in Clinton County – FY21 $15,820
State Public Defender State Public Defender Digital Forensics Resource $28,290
Polk County Sheriff Polk County Sheriff’s Office /Bridges of Iowa Drug Treatment Partnership RSAT
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Lee County Narcotics Task Force $34,800
Linn County Mental Health Access Center Crisis Team Operations and Training $21,000
Muscatine County Muscatine County Drug Task Force $34,000
Clinton Crime Free Housing Project $13,150
Here are the recipients of the coronavirus emergency funding:
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Remote Access $970
Clarke County Attorney Office Remote Access, Social Distancing, Remote Offender Monitoring $38,170
Clay County Attorney Social Distancing $10,210
Corrections, Iowa Department of Remote Access, Housing, ICON Enhancements $804,376$
Crawford County Attorney’s Office Remote Access $5,874
Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning Criminal Justice Information System – Health Records $212,779
Fifth Judicial Dist Dept of Corr Service Electronic Monitoring, Remote Access $72,166
First Judicial District DCS Remote Access, Remote Services $61,582
Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Remote Services $20,000
Iowa Department of Public Safety Remote Access, Remote Services $153,700
Iowa Judicial Branch Transportation, Interpreters, Remote Access $315,000
Jones County Attorney’s Office Remote Access $2,839
Justice, Iowa Department of Remote Access $12,000
Law Enforcement Academy, Iowa Equipment $6,235
Meskwaki Nation Police Department Mobile Computing $21,833
Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Computing $24,500
Muscatine County Remote Courtroom $18,031
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Polk County Jail Remote Hearing Initiative $24,995
Public Health, Iowa Dept of – Medical Examiner’s Office Equipment $110,000
Second Judicial District, DOCS Remote Access, Remote Services $148,815
Sixth Judicial District Dept of Correction Remote Access, Remote Services $100,600
Story County Attorney’s Office Case Management System – multiple counties $200,000
Third Judicial District Court Remote Services $15,715
Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office Remote Access $3,000
Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Computing $43,000