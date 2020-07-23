Federal grants from two programs going out for criminal justice programs

The Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) is sending out money from two federal grant programs.

ODCP Director Dale Woolery says one program involves money from the coronavirus emergency funding. “It’s a new grant program and its intending to address evolving needs from the evolving pandemic,” Woolery explains. “In this case in Iowa we are applying these funds in particular to helping shore up response in the justice system.”

The program is sending out nearly two-and-a-half million dollars to 26 agencies. “A lot of it is technology-driven. Many of these grants are going to support technology solutions or systems — like case management, connectivity between places like jails and courtrooms, and even hospitals basically to help remotely manage resources and the provision of services,” according to Woolery.

He says the need for these types of resources increased as the pandemic hit. “So, it’s a lot about logistics in situations or circumstances where we have to operate remotely. Like a lot of entities — those in the justice system are having to adapt as well,” Woolery says. Some of the examples of the projects are: county-wide mobile networking for law enforcement agencies and county attorneys; a cloud-based case management system for 19 county attorney offices, in coordination with the Iowa Association of Counties; connectivity between jails and electronic health records; remote court/jail connections.

The other money comes from the yearly Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. “Those federal dollars go out mainly to local jurisdictions to support drug and crime prevention, treatment intervention and enforcement efforts,” Woolery says. He says the money can help fund a variety of services.

“Drug enforcement task forces, drug courts, mental health courts, community crime prevention coalitions. And other projects that would either fit the prevention, treatment, intervention or enforcement category,” he says. These grants total nearly two million dollars and require a match from the agency that is receiving them.

Here are the recipients of the JAG grants:

Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement DNE Task Force $190,895

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office Multijurisdictional Drug Law Enforcement Task Force $63,300

Seventh Judicial Dist. Dept. Corr Services Scott County Mental Health Court $34,000

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, (MINE) $325,374

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force $82,000

Waterloo Police Department Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force $188,000

Iowa City Police Department Multi-Agency Drug Task Force $100,000

Council Bluffs Police Department Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force $72,000

Seventh Judicial Dist. Dept. Corr Services Gateway Action Plan Diversion Program $52,000

Burlington Police Department Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force (SEINT) $38,600

Partnerships in Prevention Science Institute – ISU Improving Coaching Capacity of National Guard Counterdrug Civil Operations Program $21,285

Centerville Police Department South Central Iowa Drug Task Force $15,000

Ottumwa, City of Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force $100,000

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Scott County Special Operations Task Force $59,000

Sioux City Police Department Tri-State Drug Task Force $94,500

Mason City Police Department North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force $51,000

Mills County Public Health Not Alone Youth Mentoring Program $13,200

Story County Sheriff’s Office Central Iowa Drug Task Force $35,200

Decorah, City of Northeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force $11,000

Clinton County Board of Supervisors Partnership to End ENDS in Clinton County – FY21 $15,820

State Public Defender State Public Defender Digital Forensics Resource $28,290

Polk County Sheriff Polk County Sheriff’s Office /Bridges of Iowa Drug Treatment Partnership RSAT

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Lee County Narcotics Task Force $34,800

Linn County Mental Health Access Center Crisis Team Operations and Training $21,000

Muscatine County Muscatine County Drug Task Force $34,000

Clinton Crime Free Housing Project $13,150

Here are the recipients of the coronavirus emergency funding:

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Remote Access $970

Clarke County Attorney Office Remote Access, Social Distancing, Remote Offender Monitoring $38,170

Clay County Attorney Social Distancing $10,210

Corrections, Iowa Department of Remote Access, Housing, ICON Enhancements $804,376$

Crawford County Attorney’s Office Remote Access $5,874

Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning Criminal Justice Information System – Health Records $212,779

Fifth Judicial Dist Dept of Corr Service Electronic Monitoring, Remote Access $72,166

First Judicial District DCS Remote Access, Remote Services $61,582

Fourth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services Remote Services $20,000

Iowa Department of Public Safety Remote Access, Remote Services $153,700

Iowa Judicial Branch Transportation, Interpreters, Remote Access $315,000

Jones County Attorney’s Office Remote Access $2,839

Justice, Iowa Department of Remote Access $12,000

Law Enforcement Academy, Iowa Equipment $6,235

Meskwaki Nation Police Department Mobile Computing $21,833

Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Computing $24,500

Muscatine County Remote Courtroom $18,031

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Polk County Jail Remote Hearing Initiative $24,995

Public Health, Iowa Dept of – Medical Examiner’s Office Equipment $110,000

Second Judicial District, DOCS Remote Access, Remote Services $148,815

Sixth Judicial District Dept of Correction Remote Access, Remote Services $100,600

Story County Attorney’s Office Case Management System – multiple counties $200,000

Third Judicial District Court Remote Services $15,715

Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office Remote Access $3,000

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Computing $43,000