Grundy Center man who sold drugs at music festivals going to prison

A man who sold a variety of drugs at music festivals in eastern and central Iowa will spend more than six years in federal prison.

Twenty-two-year-old Jack Arthur Stumberg of Grundy Center pleaded guilty to conspiring and possessing with intent to distribute LSD, ecstasy and mushrooms.

Evidence showed that between 2016 and 2019 Stumberg ordered large quantities of the party drugs on the “dark web.” The drugs were delivered to Stumberg through the mail, disguised to look like common household items.

Stumberg then sold the drugs in various communities and music festivals. He was sentenced to 78 months in prison.