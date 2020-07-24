Man faces charges after alleged kidnapping, standoff in Crawford County

An unidentifed woman claims her life was threatened by a man in western Iowa on Thursday afternoon and the man is now jailed following a standoff.

A female victim alleged that James Fishback of Manning handcuffed her to a refrigerator at his home, and threatened to kill the victim with a handgun. The victim also states that Fishback told her if law enforcement showed up, he would kill her and a shootout with law enforcement would ensue.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by other local agencies, apprehended Fishback Thursday after 25 minutes of negotiation. Fishback is charged with domestic abuse with use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and kidnapping in the third degree.

(By Tanner Bickford, KDSN, Denison)