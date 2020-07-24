Scott County sees first nursing home COVID-19 outbreak

The state says 21 long-term care facilities in Iowa now have outbreaks of COVID-19 and among them, eastern Iowa’s Scott County is reporting its first nursing home outbreak.

Fourteen cases are reported among residents and staff of Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf. Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, says an outbreak is defined as three or more cases of coronavirus in one long term care center.

“The facility has notified residents and their families, and consistent with IDPH guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation,” Rivers says. “Iowa Masonic staff are working closely with the Scott County Health Department to protect the health of all residents and staff.”

No COVID-19 deaths are reported in association with the 79-bed Iowa Masonic care center in Bettendorf.

(By Michelle O’Neill, WVIK)