Face coverings required inside Eastern Iowa Airport

The number of Iowans hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 is more than double what it was a month ago.

On June 27th, there were 118 Iowans with COVID were in the hospital. A month later, there are 241. A third of them are in an intensive care unit and 32 patients are on a ventilator.

The deaths of 829 Iowans have been linked to the virus and more than half of those who’ve died of COVID-19 complications were nursing home residents. COVID-19 outbreaks are currently reported in 22 long-term care facilities.

Passengers inside the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids will be required to wear face coverings, starting tomorrow (Tuesday). Officials in Des Moines announced that due to a surge in COVID cases in Polk County, city hall and a handful of other city buildings will remain closed to the public until October 1. Starting today Ames, face masks are required in the public library and on city buses.