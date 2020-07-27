Sand survey finds dissatisfaction with privatized Iowa Medicaid

State Auditor Rob Sand has released a survey showing two-thirds of health care providers consider Medicaid privatization an impediment to their ability to provide services.

“A great number of providers felt that the process had become more complex,” Sand said this morning during a news conference via Zoom.

The survey was conducted in late 2019. Nearly 83 percent of hospital administrators who responded expressed frustration with delays in getting paid by the private companies that manage care for Iowans enrolled in Medicaid.

“Obviously, that in itself suggests that the process should be worked on to be simplified,” Sand said.

State officials should create one system for billing, rather than letting each private company that manages care for Medicaid patients operate its own system, according to Sand

Find a link to survey results here.