Stratford motorist dies in car vs semi crash near Stanhope

The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed when a car and a semi collided on a Hamilton County road near Stanhope early Saturday.

Reportedly, an eastbound 2008 Pontiac driven by 41-year-old Danyel McFarland of Stratford failed to stop at the posted stop sign when it was struck by a northbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Scott McCloud of Ogden.

McFarland was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

McCloud was transported to the Boone County Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City