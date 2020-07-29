Man accused of killing Fort Dodge minister to be tried in Davenport

After a change of venue, the murder trial of Fort Dodge man who’s accused of killing a pastor is now set to be heard in Davenport.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Pendelton will be tried in Scott County on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Pendelton is accused of killing Reverend Al Henderson outside St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge in October of 2019.

His trial has not yet been set as jury trials are not permitted to start until September due to COVID-19.

The trial is expected to see additional delays due to the Scott County court system being backlogged.

By Rob Jones, Alpha Media Fort Dodge