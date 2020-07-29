Three arrested in Iowa, charged with meth trafficking

Three men are in custody and face federal drug charges for trafficking meth out of Iowa.

Local, state and federal authorities executed a dozen search warrants this week in Marshalltown, Roland, Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Prosecutors say the investigation shows Bobbey Dean Robey, Travis Charles Werkmeister and Genaro Aquilar Lemus were part of a conspiracy to distribute meth for about the past year and a half.

All three have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the men face a minimum 10 year sentence or a maximum term of life in federal prison.