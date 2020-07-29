Radio Iowa

Three arrested in Iowa, charged with meth trafficking

Three men are in custody and face federal drug charges for trafficking meth out of Iowa.

Local, state and federal authorities executed a dozen search warrants this week in Marshalltown, Roland, Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Prosecutors say the investigation shows Bobbey Dean Robey, Travis Charles Werkmeister and Genaro Aquilar Lemus were part of a conspiracy to distribute meth for about the past year and a half.

All three have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the men face a minimum 10 year sentence or a maximum term of life in federal prison.