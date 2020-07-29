Tractor wreck kills woman near Clear Lake State Park Beach

A Wisconsin woman is dead after being struck and killed by a tractor at Clear Lake State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a medical call at State Park Beach at about 4:15 p.m. An unattended tractor owned by the State of Iowa rolled down a hill towards the beach area and struck a female sitting near the beach. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mercedes Kohlhardt of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained from the accident.

The Sheriff’s Department says the incident remains under investigation.

(Reporting by Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)