White House advisor says Iowa COVID-19 trends worrisome

A key advisor on the White House Coronavirus Task Force says Iowa is among a group of states where mitigation efforts should increase.

Dr. Deborah Birx sad the concern is rising infection rates among 20 and 30 years old in Iowa, coupled with the fact between five and 10 percent of those being tested in Iowa are found to have the virus. She said if officials wait for hospitalizations to spike, it is in her estimation “really way too late.”

Birx made her comments during a conference call with governors. Vice President Mike Pence, who was also on the call, said shut downs aren’t the answer, but Pence said studies show things like the use of face masks, limited social gatherings and bar closures are slowing the spread in the same way sheltering in place did this spring.