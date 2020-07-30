Bars, restaurants failing to enforce social distancing face state sanctions

A state agency will take “additional steps” to enforce social distancing in Iowa bars and restaurants and that includes shutting a business down for violations.

The announcement from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division includes a warning from its director that businesses need to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and bars and restaurants that choose not to will face consequences.

Businesses are to provide six-feet of social distancing between customers’ tables and patrons cannot roam, but must be seated to be served. A bar or restaurant that serves liquor faces a $1000 fine on a first offense; a business that just serves food will first get a warning. On a third offense, the state will revoke the operating license for the bar or restaurant.