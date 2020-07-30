Council Bluffs man to serve federal prison time on child pornography charges

A Council Bluffs man will spend 40 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Brandstrom was sentenced to consecutive sentences of 360 months in federal prison for production of child pornography and 120 months for possession of child pornography. The federal sentence will be served at the same time as his prison sentence in Pottawattamie County for third-degree kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child.

The charges resulted from an investigation by police after a mother reported her four-year-old child missing from their apartment in Council Bluffs in September of 2019. A search warrant was executed on Brandstrom’s apartment and officer’s found a laptop and two cellphones with a large number of child pornography images and videos — including those of the kidnapped child.

Brandstrom was also ordered to pay $10,500 in restitution.