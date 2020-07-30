Creston man charged with murdering man found in Madison County

A southwest Iowa man is was arrested Wednesday for the murder of a Des Moines man in Madison County.

Forty-one-year-old Gerald Parker, of Creston, faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 39-year-old Jonathan Hoffman, whose body was found the afternoon of July 21st by a delivery driver. Hoffman was face down at the intersection of two, rural roads.

Sheriff’s officials say Parker was booked into the Madison County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic/DCI photo)