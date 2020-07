A collision Wednesday afternoon in southwest Iowa killed a Montgomery County woman.

The crash happened east of Emerson at around 1:45-p.m., when a pickup driven by Leonard Ray Anderson, of Omaha, failed to stop at the intersection of 200th Street and Boxelder Avenue.

The Iowa State Patrol says the pickup collided with a car driven by 70-year-old Sandra Kay Viner, of Emerson. She died at the scene. Anderson was not injured.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)