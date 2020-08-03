Board defers approval of Hilton Coliseum upgrades

There’s at least a temporary delay in planning for more upgrades to Hilton Coliseum in Ames, the home floor for ISU basketball, volleyball and gymnastics.

The original schedule had called for Board of Regents approval last week, to kick off the process of seeking bids for designs that would expand the arena’s north and south concourses.

“It was to be funded by athletic department operations and private giving. This is an excellent project and will greatly enhance this facility,” said Milt Dakovich of Waterloo, an ISU graduation who is a member of the Board of Regents. “Exercising an abundance of caution in these uncertain economic times, we have deferred this project two months, to our September meeting.”

The board will review all the athletic budgets for Iowa State, Iowa and UNI at that meeting. The board cited the “volatility surrounding college sports” as the reason for not conducting that review at its July 29 meeting.