Davenport Police say a man was shot at the funeral visitation for his eight-year-old son.

The boy died of cancer. His 26-year-old father, Jeramie Shorter, was shot in the parking lot of a Davenport funeral home late Saturday morning. KWQC reports Shorter leaves behind 17 children.

A 24-year-old man from Davenport is in custody, facing a first-degree murder charge for Shorter’s death.