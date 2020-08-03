Man and woman from Nebraska Air Force Base killed in accident

A man and a woman from Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska, died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Iowa’s Mills County.

The Iowa State Patrol reports 21-year-old Nicholas David Johnson and 21-year-old Olivia Hope Johnson, died at the scene of the crash. The accident happened at around 4:50 a.m., when the 2020 Subaru WRX Nicholas Johnson was driving, went off of the road as it was traveling west on Bunge Avenue.

The car entered the north ditch, vaulted across Allis Road and struck a tree before coming to rest on its top. Mills County deputies assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene. Officials say Olivia Johnson had her seat belt on, but Nicholas Johnson did not.

An official at Offutt AFB did not release additional information as to whether both victims were Air Force personnel, and or their rank, citing privacy and family notification.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)